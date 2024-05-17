Scotiabank Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.75 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CAR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.