Scotiabank Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.75 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.30.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAR.UN opened at C$45.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.80. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$54.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

