Acumen Capital Trims Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Target Price to C$18.50

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.95 on Monday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.49%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

