Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.5 days.

Kinnevik Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNKBF opened at C$10.70 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

