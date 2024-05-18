Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.5 days.
Kinnevik Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNKBF opened at C$10.70 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08.
Kinnevik Company Profile
