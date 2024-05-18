Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Increases By 8.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 30,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Gevo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEVO opened at $0.70 on Friday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

See Also

