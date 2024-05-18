Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.07) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.15. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.62%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

