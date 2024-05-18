Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Expands By 7.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $99.94 on Friday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

