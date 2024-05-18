Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Expands By 7.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $99.94 on Friday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

