Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Rises By 8.5%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Helios Towers Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.62.
About Helios Towers
