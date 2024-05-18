Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Rises By 8.5%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

