Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.