Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 168 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £864.29 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

