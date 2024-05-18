National Bankshares Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$27.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.4566624 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $69,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.