Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $159.80. 1,085,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

