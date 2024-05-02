Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

RHHBY opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 7.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

