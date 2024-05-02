Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $196.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

