AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $783.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

