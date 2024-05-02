Piper Sandler Boosts Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target to $61.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $47.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $394.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $598,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

