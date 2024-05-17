Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $437,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after buying an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

