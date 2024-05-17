ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ioneer Price Performance

IONR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 9,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. ioneer has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

