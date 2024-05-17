CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.62. CureVac shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,204,712 shares traded.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $814.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 41.87% and a negative net margin of 483.85%. On average, research analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

