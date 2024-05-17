InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InnovAge Trading Up 0.3 %

INNV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 5,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

