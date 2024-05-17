Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $1,510.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,524.27. 62,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,056. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,302.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,206.81. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,061 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

