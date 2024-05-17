Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Grows By 6.9%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $1,382,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $69.62 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.