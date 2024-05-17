J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.79. 243,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,196. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.