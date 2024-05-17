Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.74.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 154,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

