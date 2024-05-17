Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NYSE LEE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

