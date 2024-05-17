Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,869. The stock has a market cap of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
