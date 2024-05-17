Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,869. The stock has a market cap of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.