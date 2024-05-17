Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $912.20 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $912.20 million and $59.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,187.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00706037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00125215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00070343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00201378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00097478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,001,023,098 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,521,940 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,000,854,217.54 with 4,038,354,203.27 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21912551 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $63,913,343.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

