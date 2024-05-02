UBS Group Begins Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Nayax has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

