Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Airbus Price Performance
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s payout ratio is 27.69%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
