Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$340.00 at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$345.00 to C$340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

