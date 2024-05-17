Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $28.31 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,517 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,268,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

