Argus Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $840.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $770.28. 624,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,252. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $732.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $760.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 66.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

