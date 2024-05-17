Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.58. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 149,670 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $815.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

