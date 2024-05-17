Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,375. The firm has a market cap of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 280.85%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

