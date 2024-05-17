Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,375. The firm has a market cap of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 280.85%.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
