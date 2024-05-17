Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,327. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,100 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVZ

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.