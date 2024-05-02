WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 65,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $50.25 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

