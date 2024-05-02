Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

