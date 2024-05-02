CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $258.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.96.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $237.16 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

