One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.1% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.79. The company has a market cap of $417.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

