Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.70 to C$5.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.16. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.55.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$132.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.48 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

