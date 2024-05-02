Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$59.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Sprott Trading Up 2.7 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current year.
Sprott Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
