Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

