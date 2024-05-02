Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

