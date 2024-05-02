Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 815,740 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $214,132,000 after purchasing an additional 435,829 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

