StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.20% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

