Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AYA traded up C$0.88 on Thursday, reaching C$15.48. 810,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 EPS for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.