Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 EPS for the current year.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
