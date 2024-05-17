Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 6,597,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,740,439. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

