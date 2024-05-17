HC Wainwright Boosts IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Price Target to $12.00

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

IO Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,910. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $803,746.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,429,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,927.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 104.7% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,894 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.