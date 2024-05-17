Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.71.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.11. 123,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

