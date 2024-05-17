Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Lowered to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.95% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KRRO stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 60,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,254. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $97.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00.

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

