Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$350.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$375.00 to C$350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:BYD traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

