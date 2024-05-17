Roth Mkm Lowers Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s current price.

LUNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,911. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $627.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

